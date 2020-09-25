Arrests made as part of week long crackdown on county lines

Police last week arrested 21 people as part of a county lines crackdown across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

West Mercia Police supported the national County Lines Intensification Week, led by the National Crime Agency.

During the week, six warrants and 21 people were arrested for drug offences with heroin and crack cocaine seized by police along with more than £6,000 pounds in cash across the three counties.

Officers also visited 55 ‘cuckooed’ homes believed to being exploited by drug dealers and offered 50 children, young people and adults at risk of being exploited.

Chief Superintendent Damian Barratt said: “West Mercia Police is no different to any other police force across the country where county lines drug dealers are exploiting vulnerable children, young people and adults.

“Organised crime groups are targeting our local communities, exploiting vulnerable people to transport drugs into our counties often, in a practice known as cuckoo-ing, taking over the homes of vulnerable people to further facilitate drug dealing.

“These groups are often involved in serious violence and do not think twice about putting young and vulnerable people in frightening situations, causing them to make decisions that can ultimately change their lives and the lives of others forever and we’re determined to do all we can to stop this from happening.

“We’re committed to tackling serious and organised crime as part of protect and the work carried out during county lines intensification week is an example of the work teams carry out 24/7 365 days to protect people from harm.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...