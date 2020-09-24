Wrekin Housing Group to invest £100m developing new affordable housing in Shropshire

The Wrekin Housing Group has today revealed a £100m investment package to develop new affordable housing in Shropshire.

Wrekin homes near Oswestry

The package could include up to 850 new properties over the next four years, including 173 that will be completed this year.

Wrekin are already on site delivering a brand new extra care village in Shifnal. These 70 apartments will be available for over 55s looking to maintain their independence while also enjoying the additional comfort of onsite care and support.

Over in Shrewsbury at Lesley Owen Way, 40 Wrekin properties already have people moving in creating new family homes.

The exciting pipeline of development opportunities includes the much anticipated Pauls Moss housing and medical care development in Whitchurch. This project, which brings Wrekin together with The Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group, Shropshire Council and NHS England, to deliver a brand new medical centre for the town and surrounding area. While also addressing the shortage of accommodation for over 55s in the local area.

Down the road in Prees, Wrekin have been selected to deliver a community led affordable housing development. This followed Press Parish Council and Shropshire Council’s identification of local housing need that will now be addressed by the development that is expected to go in to planning soon.

Wrekin’s Group Chief Executive Wayne Gethings said: “The government’s message to get building to aid the covid recovery is something we are getting fully behind. Our £100m investment will have a significant impact on the local economy, sustain construction jobs and create up to 100 new apprenticeships, as well as deliver much needed affordable housing across Shropshire.

“It’s great to be able to announce this package of investment just as Shropshire Council confirm a new Chief Executive. I congratulate Andy on his appointment and look forward to working with him to make a difference to people’s lives across Shropshire.”

