Pedestrian seriously injured following collision on A442 in Telford

A pedestrian required specialist trauma care following a collision involving a lorry in Telford during the early hours of this morning.

The collision happened at around 1am on the A442 at Stirchley.

The man sustained a serious injury which required specialist trauma care before being transferred on blue lights to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further trauma treatment.

Police who were first at the scene gave the male pedestrian first aid before the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The pedestrian, a man, was being given excellent first aid by police who were first on scene. The man had sustained a serious injury which required specialist trauma care. Once stabilised the man was transferred on blue lights to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further trauma treatment.”

An ambulance, paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

