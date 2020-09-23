Woman seriously injured following collision in Telford

A woman is in a critical condition following a serious collision on Dawley Green Way in Telford.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The collision happened at around 3pm yesterday, when a silver Vauxhall Astra left the road and ended up on its side.

Firefighters from Telford Central released the woman from the vehicle before she was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 00398i of 22 September or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.

Alternatively, information can be passed through the online reporting function on West Mercia Police website.

Supporting Shropshire Live...