﻿Continuity of Carer midwifery teams launch at Shropshire’s acute hospitals

Designated teams of Midwives will care for women at all stages throughout their pregnancy, birth and beyond in a scheme being piloted at Shropshire’s acute hospitals.

Continuity of Carer is a key recommendation of NHS England’s Better Births report and aims to make maternity care more personalised, informed and safe. The new way of working means that expectant mums will know the midwives caring for them, increasing trust and communication.

To launch Continuity of Carer at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH), which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, two teams will initially cover set locations in Telford and Shrewsbury. Plans are in place to enable more women to access this model of care in the future.

Nicola Wenlock, Director of Midwifery at SaTH, said: “It is clear that models of care where women know the midwife who is caring for them throughout their pregnancy journey have a positive impact on improving safety, clinical outcomes, as well as a better birth experience.

“This will also have an impact on reducing pre-term births, hospital admissions, and the need for intervention during labour.

“The launch of Continuity of Carer at SaTH has been a collaboration with the Local Maternity Service and Maternity Voices Partnership and our thanks go to them for the support.”

Hayley Flavell, Director of Nursing at SaTH, said: “Knowing your midwife can make a big difference to the overall experience of pregnancy so Continuity of Carer at SaTH is great news for both expectant mums and for our midwives. Well done to everyone involved.”

