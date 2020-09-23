Appeal after driver failed to stop at incident in Shrewsbury

Police in Shrewsbury are appealing for witnesses after a driver failed to stop after colliding with traffic cone which then struck a pedestrian.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Saturday on The Mount.

A woman suffered injuries to her leg and was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.

Investigating officers say that two people were walking away from the town centre towards the Shelton traffic lights when a small dark car collided with the traffic cone which then struck the victim.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is urged 101 quoting incident 00237i 21092020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, information can be passed through the online reporting function on West Mercia Police website.

Supporting Shropshire Live...