Year 7 student tests positive for Covid-19 at Ludlow CE School

Year 7 students at Ludlow Church of England School are self isolating after a fellow student tested positive for Covid-19.

The school is following the advice from Shropshire’s Public Health body, who in turn work with Public Health England, to put in place the measures needed to minimise the spread of the virus.

Year 7 students will be able to return to school on Monday 5 October.

The school says in the meantime work will be emailed to students via school email accounts.

Paula Hearle, Headteacher at the school said: “We are assured that only Year 7 students need to self-isolate at this time. Thank you in advance for your support. I appreciate this will be hugely disruptive to your lives, but we need to minimise the risk of further infection.”

