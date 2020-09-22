Police appeal for witnesses following attack in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked in Arleston on Sunday afternoon.

The man was attacked by two other men and sustained minor injuries at around 1.30pm on Windsor Road.

A 50-year-old man from Telford has been arrested on suspicion of assault and he remains in custody at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing and officers are continuing to patrol the area.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0355i of 20 September or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Alternatively, information can be passed through the online reporting function on West Mercia Police website.

