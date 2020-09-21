CCTV images released following assault in Telford

Police investigating an assault in Telford have released CCTV images as part of their enquiries.

Police say the men pictured may be able to help with their enquiries

The assault happened around 10.30pm on Saturday 22 August outside Thomas Botfield in Central Square in Telford town centre.

The victim, a 24-year-old, man suffered minor injuries.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to identify the men pictured as it’s thought they were in the area at the time and may be able to help with enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 22/71369/20.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

