Case of coronavirus confirmed at Shrewsbury College

A small number of students at the London Road Campus of Shrewsbury College have been asked to self isolate after a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group said the confirmed case involves an adult part-time student studying one day a week on the Access to HE course. The student is self-isolating in line with government guidance.

The college said it had identified the close contacts of the student through speaking to the student and their teachers and through using the lesson seating plans. The small number of students affected have been contacted and told to self-isolate in line with public guidance.

James Staniforth, Principal, said: “Understandably, this news may worry students and parents in the local area. We take this very seriously, but the measures we have put in place to limit contact and to trace close contacts have enabled us to take action quickly and offer assurance to all students that the measures are effective. The use of seating plans and the room layout have limited the number of contacts as intended. ‘

“The additional mitigations of the teacher zone, the application of the anti-viral barrier spray, the use of sanitiser, and the wearing of face coverings outside of the classroom continue to be critical in protecting staff and students. The application of the anti-viral barrier spray means that the two rooms affected are safe. Nevertheless, as an additional precaution they have been subject to both thorough cleaning this morning and to the reapplication of the long lasting anti-viral barrier spray.’

“We have, therefore been able to limit the number of students needing to self-isolate following the case of COVID19 at the London Road Campus. Only students that have been contacted will need to self-isolate. ‘

“The student did not have any interaction with students from the English Bridge and Welsh Bridge campuses and had very limited contact with students at London Road campus.

“The college remains open and students should continue to attend if they are well.”

