18.1 C
Shropshire
Sunday, September 20, 2020
Home News

Man rescued by firefighters following house fire in Telford

By Chris Pritchard

A man has been rescued by firefighters following a fire at a house in Sutton Hill, Telford.

The man was rescued from a 1st floor window of the property in Summerhill by firefighters using a short extension ladder.

He was left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Three fire appliances from Telford Central and Tweedale attended the fire at around 10.22pm on Saturday.

Fire crews used a hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

West Mercia Police also attended.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Man rescued by firefighters following house fire in Telford

A man has been rescued by firefighters following a fire at a house in Sutton Hill, Telford.
Read Article
Oswestry town centre. Photo: Google Street View

Oswestry to benefit from High Street funding

Oswestry is to receive £653,080 funding for its high street as part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone, delivered by Historic England.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town fan trial backed by Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council is backing the government-endorsed trial which will see Shrewsbury Town FC welcome back supporters.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 2 Northampton Town

The reintroduction of fans at the Montgomery Waters Meadow was not enough to help prevent defeat against Northampton.
Read Article
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town loan Tottenham Hotspur youngster Shilow Tracey

Shrewsbury Town has completed the loan capture of exciting winger Shilow Tracey from Tottenham Hotspur.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Northampton Town

In a huge boost for Shrewsbury Town, 1,000 fans will be in attendance as Northampton visit the Montgomery Waters Meadow.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Exascale id expanding their Full Fibre network to Hortonwood, Apley, Leegomery and Shawbirch

Exascale’s Gigabit Full Fibre Telford project continues to expand

Exascale continue to grow their Full Fibre network in Telford connecting homes and businesses in Trench.
Read Article
An artist’s impression of the proposed new school. Image - MHA Architects

Pave Aways wins £8.44m contract for new Shrewsbury school facilities

Building contractor Pave Aways has been awarded an £8.44m contract by Shropshire Council to expand primary school provision in north Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Morris Lubricants’ executive chairman Andrew Goddard (second form left) and the company’s heritage account manager Keiron Thorogood hold one of the new signs watched by Talyllyn Railway’s general manager Stuart Williams (left) and engineering manager Chris Smith (right)

Morris Lubricants supports world’s first preserved railway

The world’s first preserved railway is one of 50 heritage and steam railways across the UK that is receiving support from Shrewsbury-based Morris Lubricants.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The group on top of Scafell Pike

Friends’ 24-hour memorial fundraiser for Severn Hospice

Five intrepid fundraisers from Shrewsbury tackled Britain’s toughest 24-hour outdoor challenge to raise money for the charity which cared for their friends.
Read Article
The event will take place on Halloween, October 31st, which will allow people to get all dressed up and have fun

Hope House Dark Run goes virtual on Halloween

The annual Hope House Dark Run is going virtual this Halloween, with children and adults alike encouraged to pull on their florescent and spooky outfits and hit the street on a 5K route near their homes.
Read Article
Amber Coxill

Cambridge University place is music to Amber’s ears

A Shropshire student has won a place at Cambridge University to pursue her dream of a life in music.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Read Article
Traders in around The Square have said the music has been a great success

Music in The Square extended into September

Live music in the centre of Shrewsbury has been declared an outstanding success, with the scheme being extended into September.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Janet Cooke, Owner of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Kerry Vale Vineyard recognised among the best in Shropshire and Powys

Kerry Vale Vineyard has been recognized as a Tripadvisor 2020 Travelers’ Choice award-winner for Attractions.
Read Article

Market Drayton ‘Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge’ is a record breaker

A Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge involving local school children from Market Drayton has been confirmed as a record breaker.
Read Article

New healthy takeaway style café launches in Shrewsbury

An exciting new healthy takeaway style café is launching in Shrewsbury this Saturday.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
few clouds
18.1 ° C
19.4 °
17 °
63 %
4.6kmh
19 %
Sun
18 °
Mon
21 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP