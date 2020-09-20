Man rescued by firefighters following house fire in Telford

A man has been rescued by firefighters following a fire at a house in Sutton Hill, Telford.

The man was rescued from a 1st floor window of the property in Summerhill by firefighters using a short extension ladder.

He was left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Three fire appliances from Telford Central and Tweedale attended the fire at around 10.22pm on Saturday.

Fire crews used a hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

West Mercia Police also attended.

