Saturday, September 19, 2020
Oswestry to benefit from High Street funding

By Shropshire Live

Oswestry is to receive £653,080 funding for its high street as part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone, delivered by Historic England.

Oswestry town centre. Photo: Google Street View

It is one of 12 historic high streets across the Midlands offered government funding to give them a new lease of life and help them recover from declining footfall and the blow dealt by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government-funded programme is set to unlock the potential of these high streets, fuelling economic, social and cultural recovery. The lead partners for the schemes are working with Historic England to develop and deliver schemes that will transform and restore disused and dilapidated buildings into new homes, shops, work places and community spaces, restoring local historic character and improving public realm.

The High Streets Heritage Action Zone initiative in England is funded with £40 million from the Department for Digital, Culture Media and Sport’s Heritage High Street Fund and £52 million from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s Future High Street Fund. £3 million will be provided by the National Lottery Heritage Fund to support a cultural programme.

The current economic crisis is expected to have a devastating impact on historic buildings on our high streets. They give great character to local high streets, making each distinctive and appealing to people. Up to 48% of the nation’s retail stock was built before 1919 and the loss of business occupiers in these historic buildings is placing them at risk and undermining the character, local identity and viability of the high street.

It is not just the economic future and commercial confidence of the High Streets that is at stake. They have a long history of being the heart of places where local people meet, work, shop and feel part of something bigger.

Louise Brennan, Historic England regional director (Midlands), said: “Whether it’s a medieval market town, or a post-industrial centre, every high street in England has a distinctive history that can be harnessed to help it achieve a prosperous future. 

“Investing in heritage delivers good results for people – it means looking after and celebrating the places at the heart of our communities, and the buildings and public spaces which define their character. This investment for our Historic High Streets Action Zone scheme will unlock the potential of these precious high streets and help them thrive again.”

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said:

“High streets sit at the heart of our communities and every part of the country deserves to have one they can be proud of. This fund will help breathe new life into high streets in towns and cities across the country – restoring them to their full glory so that they are beautiful places for people to shop, work and enjoy.”

High Streets Minister Kelly Tolhurst MP said:

“Our high streets are the beating heart of our communities and, now more than ever, have a crucial role to play in helping our towns and cities to recover from the pandemic.

“This new funding will help to transform and restore historic buildings, creating new homes, shops and community spaces, and reinvigorating local high streets up and down the country.”

