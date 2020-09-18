Telford & Wrekin Council launches High Street Revive and Thrive Fund

A new fund has been created by Telford & Wrekin Council as part of its ongoing commitment to work with local people to tackle the problems facing high streets across the borough.



Councillor Ian Preece, the deput mayor of Great Dawley, Councillor Stefan Heighway, the mayor of Great Dawley, and Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration at the launch of the Revive and Thrive Fund. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The High Street Revive and Thrive Fund reflects the pressures facing high street businesses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It reflects some of the lessons learned about how businesses can adapt and thrive even in the face of great challenges.

It also showcases new opportunities for people wanting to take their first steps into self employment in the high street without taking on large risks.

The £200,000 fund will be administered by the Pride In Our High Streets team at the council who can advise on whether a business is eligible for funding, how to apply and give details of any conditions attached to the funding.

The High Street Revive and Thrive Fund has three different strands but applicants may only make one application.

The three strands are the High Street Business Start Up Grant, the Diversification Grant and the Start Up Trial Grant.

Application forms for all three grant funds can be obtained by visiting www.telford.gov.uk/reviveandthrive

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration, said: “We have always said that we are a business supporting and business winning council and we have made it our mission to create a better borough by protecting, caring and investing.

“We know the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic has hit high street businesses very hard and so we have set up the High Street Revive and Thrive Fund to try and lend as much support as we can to existing businesses and also to try and support new ventures.”

