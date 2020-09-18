Students asked to self-isolate following case of Covid-19 at Charlton School in Wellington

Year eight pupils at Charlton School in Wellington have been asked to self isolate following a case of Covid-19.

The case has been confirmed involving a member of staff at the school with all students in the teacher’s classes advised to self-isolate for 14 days from the last day they were taught by them.

A total of eight members of staff have also been advised to self-isolate.

Year eight will remain closed to pupils until Friday October 2, unless the staff are able to return sooner.

All other year groups at the school, other than for students in self-isolation, will be running as usual.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s health protection hub is contacting all those affected, in line with Government guidelines.

Charlton School is part of the Learning Community Trust. Chief executive Dr Gill Eatough, said: “All our Covid systems are in place, and we have been following all Government guidance to the letter.

“This Covid-19 case was contracted by a member of staff from a contact outside of the school, and we have acted as swiftly as possible to tackle the situation.

“The number of staff having to self-isolate as a result of this case means we are unable to staff our year eight classes, so we have been left with no alternative but to close these until the isolation period is complete.”

