Fire at Telford landfill site almost extinguished

A fire which broke out at the Granville Landfill site in Telford yesterday has almost been extinguished.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire at the site in Telford. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service / @shropsfire

Firefighters were called to the fire which broke out at the site on Grange Lane in Redhill at around 4.42am yesterday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says that crews worked through the night to dampen any ‘hot spots’.

During the height of the fire, smoke could be seen rising into the sky from across a large area of north Telford with local residents advised to keep doors and windows closed in the areas of Oakengates, Trench and Hadley.

Drone footage with thermal imaging capability was provided by supporting service, Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service to identify the extent of the fire.

A national waste fires tactical advisor from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene, providing specialist advice.

Eight fire appliances including the Light Pumping Unit and the Welfare Unit were mobilised from Albrighton, Bridgnorth, Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington. Operations and Safety officers are also in attendance.

Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene until this evening to monitor the site.

The fire at Granville Recycling Plant is almost completely extinguished now



Crews have been working through the night to dampen any ‘hot spots’. It’s likely crews will be there until this evening, to monitor the site



Thanks to the public and our partners for their support 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HqBdJTccBF — Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (@shropsfire) September 18, 2020

