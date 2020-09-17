Next stage of Local Plan Review to consult on level of growth

The next stage of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Local Plan Review will consult on options for the level of employment and housing growth across the borough.

It will also consult on new policies to protect and enhance more green spaces and address climate change.

The consultation window will run between October 12 and December 4 and will focus on digital engagement due to restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This stage of the review is known as the Issues and Options process and further information on the consultation can be found online.

The review provides residents and other stakeholders with the opportunity to engage with the plan making process at a local level directly influencing the level of growth and policies used to determine planning applications. .

The consultation document includes proposals to amend or introduce new planning policies, options for the level of employment and housing growth up to 2040 and options for the distribution of growth between Telford, Newport and the rural area. This stage of the Local Plan review does not identify specific sites for development.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the Economy, Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, said: “This review provides the council with a means of proactively addressing the economic challenges we currently face.

“It also provides a key opportunity to support a swifter economic “bounce back” and the chance to develop even stronger and more resilient communities.

“The options set out aim to deliver more affordable housing across the borough and will allow us to establish policies to provide an even better mix of accommodation for those in need of supported and specialist homes.

“We will also be able to continue to secure community benefits such as investment in education facilities, public transport and walking and cycling infrastructure.

“The review of the Local Plan will provide more certainty and confidence in the local economy particularly in the construction sector.

“This review of the Plan will support the council’s commitment to protect and enhance the interconnected, accessible green spaces that characterize the borough, supporting biodiversity and tackling climate change while preventing the loss of open spaces that have become increasingly important for walking, cycling and recreation over recent months.

“These proposals will be expected to deliver high quality, sustainable places.”

