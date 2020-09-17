12 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Home News

National Lottery Heritage Fund helps Whittington Castle with emergency funding

By Chris Pritchard

The UK’s largest heritage funder has provided a lifeline for Whittington Castle near Oswestry which has faced an uncertain future during the COVID-19 crisis.

Whittington Castle Image: Google Street View
Whittington Castle Image: Google Street View

The Grade I listed treasure was awarded £52,400 by the National Lottery Heritage Fund ensuring that it would not face permanent closure.

The Heritage Emergency Fund was set up at speed in late April in recognition of the fact that the UK’s heritage would need significant help to survive the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic. Since then 234 grants have been awarded across the Midlands & East of England to cover costs including core staff, essential maintenance and utility costs and safe reopening, saving swathes of organisations from permanent closure. The fund closed at the end of July, with final grants awarded last week.   

Anne Jenkins, Director, England, Midlands & East at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: 

“Heritage across the Midlands & East has faced a challenge like no other seen before in COVID-19 pandemic. As a funder, we knew that those dedicated to safeguarding and preserving our treasured heritage would need substantial support, and we worked extremely hard and against the clock to refocus our funding programme and get grants out the door.

“We are really proud that our funding has been able to support such a diverse portfolio of organisations and groups to weather the crisis and continue their work at this difficult time. Sadly, we cannot save everyone and we know challenges still exist for many and that obstacles still lie ahead, we are grateful that thanks to National Lottery players we have been able to support so many.”

Grants were awarded across the full breadth of heritage, from historic sites, industrial and maritime heritage, museums, libraries and archives to parks and gardens and landscapes and nature. They also went to charities supporting vulnerable and marginalised communities, and organisations exploring and supporting the UK’s cultural heritage.  

The National Lottery Heritage Fund continues to offer support for heritage organisations across the UK affected by the crisis, through continued support for 2,500 projects where funding of £1.1bn is already committed, and an additional £1.2m investment in the Digital Skills for Heritage initiative to help the sector through the crisis and beyond, producing guides and delivering webinars to support organisations pivoting to digital – many for the first time. 

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

The scene of the fire at the landfill site. Photo: James Bainbridge / @SFRS_JBainbr

Firefighters called to large fire at Granville Landfill Site in Telford

Firefighters are this morning tackling a large fire at the Granville Landfill site at Redhill in Telford.
Read Article
Whittington Castle Image: Google Street View

National Lottery Heritage Fund helps Whittington Castle with emergency funding

The UK’s largest heritage funder has provided a lifeline for Whittington Castle near Oswestry which has faced an uncertain future during the COVID-19 crisis.
Read Article

Next stage of Local Plan Review to consult on level of growth

The next stage of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Local Plan Review will consult on options for the level of employment and housing growth across the borough.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Andy McKinney has returned to Telford Tigers for the 20/21 season. Photo: ©Telford Tigers & Lauren Rankin Photography

McKinney makes Tigers return

Telford Tigers have announced the return of fan favourite Andy McKinney for the 2020/21 season.
Read Article
Shropshire Academy looking for runs during Sunday’s friendly against Herefordshire’s 2nd XI at Shifnal

Encouraging future for Shropshire’s promising cricketers

Shropshire’s Head of Academy Ian Roe insists the county’s talented group of young cricketers have the ability to challenge for regular first-team places.
Read Article
Mo played cricket for Wellington for seven years from the age of 15

Entrepreneur Mo gives something back to Wellington cricket club

Entrepreneur Mo Chaudry says he is delighted to be able to give something back to the Shropshire cricket club which provided him with some of his most ‘transformational’ experiences.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Alicia Foulkes, Office Administrator at Macbryde, Josh Welch (HBP) and Sarah Sellers, Customer Care Co-ordinator at Macbryde

Macbryde Homes roll out Housebuilder Pro software

Macbryde Homes is the latest construction firm to use Housebuilder Pro Software, which is now being used outside Shropshire for the first time.
Read Article
Michael Harte, Bridge Cheese Managing Director

Shropshire food company backs report with exports set to grow

One of Shropshire’s fastest growing food industry companies today backed a national report which says the sector should look to new overseas markets for growth post-pandemic.
Read Article
Top, Sam Jones, left Eddy Webb and right Emma Whittle from InSynch are pictured in a remote team meeting

Shropshire digital marketing consultancy helps keep clients afloat through lockdown

A digital marketing consultancy based in Shrewsbury battled through lockdown to help keep 1100 clients across the UK afloat.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jeanette Whitford, Severn Hospice chair

New Chair of Severn Hospice ready for next chapter

A charity which cares for local families living with incurable illness has welcomed a new Chair to its board of trustees – who has paid tribute to her predecessor.
Read Article

Former Telford College artist working with Netflix and other big names

A glittering career as an award-winning illustrator and designer has put Matt Jones on a global stage - working with some of the world’s best-known brands.
Read Article
Ian and Thomas with their dad Ian and older brother, Daniel, who are also taking part in the challenge

Twins to take on National Three Peaks Challenge in aid of hospital charities

Twin brothers are to complete the National Three Peaks Challenge in aid of two hospital charities close to their hearts.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Traders in around The Square have said the music has been a great success

Music in The Square extended into September

Live music in the centre of Shrewsbury has been declared an outstanding success, with the scheme being extended into September.
Read Article
Something to shout about – free tickets are up for grabs for Blists Hill

Ironbridge Gorge Museums give away 4,000 free tickets to Telford postcodes

A Shropshire tourist attraction is to give away 4,000 tickets to residents in Telford and Wrekin as part of the Festival of Imagination that returns to the Ironbridge Gorge.
Read Article
Bayston Hill-based Tiny Towers playing in The Square

Local musicians providing perfect soundtrack to Shrewsbury

Local musicians are providing the perfect soundtrack to summer in Shrewsbury, with a range of artists performing in The Square during August.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Market Drayton ‘Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge’ is a record breaker

A Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge involving local school children from Market Drayton has been confirmed as a record breaker.
Read Article

New healthy takeaway style café launches in Shrewsbury

An exciting new healthy takeaway style café is launching in Shrewsbury this Saturday.
Read Article
Owner Russell Cooke with the new special edition wine

Shropshire Vineyard launches special edition white wine

A Shropshire vineyard on the Powys border has launched a new special edition white wine made using red grapes.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
12 ° C
13.3 °
10.6 °
87 %
1kmh
2 %
Thu
18 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
21 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP