Firefighters called to large fire at Granville Landfill Site in Telford

Firefighters are this morning tackling a large fire at the Granville Landfill site at Redhill in Telford.

The scene of the fire at the landfill site. Photo: James Bainbridge / @SFRS_JBainbr

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports the large fire is affecting the whole of the site and is being dealt with by a number of fire crews.

Firefighters were called to the site on Grange Lane in Redhill at around 4.42am this morning.

Smoke can be seen across a large area with smoke likely to be visible for some time.

Local residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed in the areas of Oakengates, Trench and Hadley.

Eight fire appliances including the Light Pumping Unit and the Welfare Unit were mobilised from Albrighton, Bridgnorth, Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington. Operations and Safety officers were in attendance.

Areas in red likely to be affected by smoke plume from Redhill waste site fire (valid until 0900). Please keep doors and windows closed. pic.twitter.com/OWfdxhWRlP — James Bainbridge (@SFRS_JBainbr) September 17, 2020 Advice from Fire Service over fire at Granville #Telford



Residents advised to keep doors and windows closed North of M54 over #Oakengates, #Trench & #Hadley. Likely to be smoke in the area for some time. — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) September 17, 2020

