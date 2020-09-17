12.2 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 18, 2020
Home News

Albrighton school temporarily closes following case of COVID-19

By Shropshire Live

St Mary’s CE Primary School in Albrighton has temporarily closed following a confirmed case of COVID-19.

On the advice of Public Health England, the school took the decision to close the until Thursday 24 September to all pupils and staff. There will then be a staggered return for pupils between Thursday 24th and Friday 25th September.

In line with NHS guidance, as soon as the individual became symptomatic, they went home to self-isolate for at least 10 days. All members of the household of the affected individual were reminded they must isolate at home for 14 days.

PHE has advised the St Mary’s CE Primary School to clean the premises thoroughly; especially touch points like door handles, communal areas like toilets and dining hall, and anywhere else the individual/s spent time, to reduce risk of further infection.

St Mary’s have informed parents/carers and staff of the situation and measures being taken to make the school COVID-19 safe.

Risk of infection is very low

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s Director of Public Health said:

“We want to reassure students and parents/carers that the risk of infection is very low. St Mary’s CE Primary School has taken all the necessary precautions to ensure to limit the spread of the virus.

“To date, there has only have one confirmed case. Anyone who is symptomatic will be offered immediate testing. Contact tracing is underway and if anyone is identified as a contact of a confirmed case of COVID-19, a contact advisor from Test, Trace will be in touch with appropriate advice.

“We are not addressing this as an outbreak at this moment in time, but we’ll remain in close contact with the senior leaders in the school, should the situation change.

“Protecting the health of our population remains a priority, and at this time we would also like to remind everyone to follow social distancing advice to reduce their social interaction with other people.

“Good hand hygiene remains the best protection against the virus, including washing your hands more regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

“If you are showing coronavirus symptoms, or if you or any of your household are self-isolating, for example if you have been contacted as part of the test and trace programme, you should stay at home – this is critical to staying safe and saving lives.”

Reopen when safe

Amanda Skidmore, Headteacher of St Mary’s CE Primary School, Albrighton said:

“On PHE advice we are having to close to protect all of the children and staff in our school following a positive COVID-19 test in our education community. We will reopen when it is safe to do so but will be supporting our pupils during this period with remote learning.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Albrighton school temporarily closes following case of COVID-19

St Mary’s CE Primary School in Albrighton has temporarily closed following a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Read Article
The scene of the fire at the landfill site. Photo: James Bainbridge / @SFRS_JBainbr

Firefighters called to large fire at Granville Landfill Site in Telford

Firefighters are continuing to deal with a large fire at the Granville Landfill site at Redhill in Telford.
Read Article

£6.3m funding for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to improve patient care ahead of winter

Funding of £6.3 million to help improve patient care at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital ahead of winter has been welcomed.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Andy McKinney has returned to Telford Tigers for the 20/21 season. Photo: ©Telford Tigers & Lauren Rankin Photography

McKinney makes Tigers return

Telford Tigers have announced the return of fan favourite Andy McKinney for the 2020/21 season.
Read Article
Shropshire Academy looking for runs during Sunday’s friendly against Herefordshire’s 2nd XI at Shifnal

Encouraging future for Shropshire’s promising cricketers

Shropshire’s Head of Academy Ian Roe insists the county’s talented group of young cricketers have the ability to challenge for regular first-team places.
Read Article
Mo played cricket for Wellington for seven years from the age of 15

Entrepreneur Mo gives something back to Wellington cricket club

Entrepreneur Mo Chaudry says he is delighted to be able to give something back to the Shropshire cricket club which provided him with some of his most ‘transformational’ experiences.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Telford-based SmartWater Group launches portal to track criminal gangs

Telford-based SmartWater Group, one of the UK’s fastest-growing risk management companies, has launched its Intelligence Portal in Shropshire.
Read Article
Alicia Foulkes, Office Administrator at Macbryde, Josh Welch (HBP) and Sarah Sellers, Customer Care Co-ordinator at Macbryde

Macbryde Homes roll out Housebuilder Pro software

Macbryde Homes is the latest construction firm to use Housebuilder Pro Software, which is now being used outside Shropshire for the first time.
Read Article
Michael Harte, Bridge Cheese Managing Director

Shropshire food company backs report with exports set to grow

One of Shropshire’s fastest growing food industry companies today backed a national report which says the sector should look to new overseas markets for growth post-pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jeanette Whitford, Severn Hospice chair

New Chair of Severn Hospice ready for next chapter

A charity which cares for local families living with incurable illness has welcomed a new Chair to its board of trustees – who has paid tribute to her predecessor.
Read Article

Former Telford College artist working with Netflix and other big names

A glittering career as an award-winning illustrator and designer has put Matt Jones on a global stage - working with some of the world’s best-known brands.
Read Article
Ian and Thomas with their dad Ian and older brother, Daniel, who are also taking part in the challenge

Twins to take on National Three Peaks Challenge in aid of hospital charities

Twin brothers are to complete the National Three Peaks Challenge in aid of two hospital charities close to their hearts.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Traders in around The Square have said the music has been a great success

Music in The Square extended into September

Live music in the centre of Shrewsbury has been declared an outstanding success, with the scheme being extended into September.
Read Article
Something to shout about – free tickets are up for grabs for Blists Hill

Ironbridge Gorge Museums give away 4,000 free tickets to Telford postcodes

A Shropshire tourist attraction is to give away 4,000 tickets to residents in Telford and Wrekin as part of the Festival of Imagination that returns to the Ironbridge Gorge.
Read Article
Bayston Hill-based Tiny Towers playing in The Square

Local musicians providing perfect soundtrack to Shrewsbury

Local musicians are providing the perfect soundtrack to summer in Shrewsbury, with a range of artists performing in The Square during August.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Market Drayton ‘Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge’ is a record breaker

A Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge involving local school children from Market Drayton has been confirmed as a record breaker.
Read Article

New healthy takeaway style café launches in Shrewsbury

An exciting new healthy takeaway style café is launching in Shrewsbury this Saturday.
Read Article
Owner Russell Cooke with the new special edition wine

Shropshire Vineyard launches special edition white wine

A Shropshire vineyard on the Powys border has launched a new special edition white wine made using red grapes.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
12.2 ° C
12.2 °
12 °
81 %
2.1kmh
4 %
Fri
17 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP