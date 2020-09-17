18.8 C
Thursday, September 17, 2020
£6.3m funding for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to improve patient care ahead of winter

By Shropshire Live

Funding of £6.3 million to help improve patient care at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital ahead of winter has been welcomed.

The money will be used to help with avoidable admissions and emergency department expansion.

An existing modular building will be removed and replaced to support Same Day Emergency Care.

The funding forms part of an additional £150 million to expand and upgrade 25 A&E facilities in hospitals across England, ensuring they have improved physical space to treat patients, manage patient flow and improve infection control.

This is in addition to the £300 million announced recently for 117 Trusts to upgrade their facilities. This includes £2m for Princess Royal Hospital in Telford announced last month.

To ensure patients get the right care in the right place and avoid unnecessary visits to Emergency Departments, NHS 111 will build on its role during the pandemic to direct patients to the most clinically appropriate service, including Emergency Departments, an Urgent Treatment Centre, a GP or mental health professional.

Speaking about the funding South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne said: “I am very pleased SaTH will receive an additional £6.3m to help prepare the A&E at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for the winter ahead. This is part of £450m to upgrade A&E’s across England.

“I also welcome the NHS putting £24 million into pilots to increase 111 call handling capacity, with more clinicians on hand to provide expert advice and guidance. NHS 111 has handled millions of calls during the pandemic, and this investment will ensure the call handlers can book appointments for patients with the appropriate service to cut out unnecessary queueing and ensure they get the right care first time.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: “We are investing £450 million to make sure our A&E departments are ready for winter. Hospitals around the country will be able to expand and upgrade to ensure they can continue safely treating patients in the coming months.

“During the peak of the pandemic we saw millions of people using NHS 111 to get the best possible advice on Covid-19, and other urgent NHS services. These pilots will build on this and test whether we can deliver quicker access to the right care, provide a better service for the public and ensure our dedicated NHS staff aren’t overwhelmed.

“We all need to play our part by washing our hands regularly, using a face covering and keeping our distance from those not in our household. We are determined to protect the NHS as we did during the peak.”

