Wellington heroes receive recognition

A group of ‘local heroes’ from a Shropshire town have been rewarded at an annual ceremony to recognise their contribution to the community.

Stuart Tyrer and former Mayor Anthony Lowe presenting his shield

Anthony Lowe, former Mayor of Wellington, presented civic awards to local people who have gone ‘above and beyond’.

Amongst the recipients was Stuart Tyrer, of Rosemary’s Blinds and Curtains in Wellington Market, who was proposed for a Mayor’s shield by a town resident for his work over many years with West Midlands Search & Rescue.

Stuart is both a trained cave diver and flood rescue specialist and his work also involves mountain rescue.

“Stuart is Wellington’s home grown local hero,” commented Anthony.

“Often with no advanced notice and out of normal working hours, he is called upon to join search and rescue expeditions.

“Having a loved one go missing is a worst case scenario but it is reassuring to know that Stuart and others in his team are there for us when needed.”

Stuart said: “I am very pleased to win the award and would like to thank everyone involved. I am proud to be part of such an amazing team of volunteers.”

Kath Howard, chair of friends of Bowring Park, was also recognised in the awards scheme for leading the revival of this park, regarded as the ‘jewel in the Wellington crown’.

Both Kath and Stuart are active volunteers for Love Wellington, an initiative which promotes and enables local regeneration.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington said that she was delighted that Kath and Stuart had been singled out for their contribution to the town, along with other outstanding local residents.null

Awards were also presented to:

Inspector Gary Wade for services to Wellington over many years and for being a ‘true friend’ of the town.



Eddie Fanneran for acting as parade marshall over many years at Remembrance Day and on other civic occasions.



Kath Howard, chair of friends of Bowring Park, for leading the revival of this park, regarded as jewel in the Wellington crown.



Bob Coalbran of Wellington Walkers are Welcome and Friends of Wellington Station.



Dorota Sobilo of the Polish Support Group Covid 19 for applying for a grant to manufacture top quality safety masks.



Julia Fletcher of the Bowring Park Covid 19 Support Group for applying for a grant to provide support to those in need.



Debbie Farley of Shawbirch, Dothill, Admaston & Bratton Covid 19 Support Group for applying for a grant to provide support to those in need.

