16.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Home News

Wellington heroes receive recognition

By Shropshire Live

A group of ‘local heroes’ from a Shropshire town have been rewarded at an annual ceremony to recognise their contribution to the community.

Stuart Tyrer and former Mayor Anthony Lowe presenting his shield
Stuart Tyrer and former Mayor Anthony Lowe presenting his shield

Anthony Lowe, former Mayor of Wellington, presented civic awards to local people who have gone ‘above and beyond’.

Amongst the recipients was Stuart Tyrer, of Rosemary’s Blinds and Curtains in Wellington Market, who was proposed for a Mayor’s shield by a town resident for his work over many years with West Midlands Search & Rescue.

Stuart is both a trained cave diver and flood rescue specialist and his work also involves mountain rescue.

“Stuart is Wellington’s home grown local hero,” commented Anthony.

“Often with no advanced notice and out of normal working hours, he is called upon to join search and rescue expeditions.

“Having a loved one go missing is a worst case scenario but it is reassuring to know that Stuart and others in his team are there for us when needed.”

Stuart said: “I am very pleased to win the award and would like to thank everyone involved. I am proud to be part of such an amazing team of volunteers.”

Kath Howard, chair of friends of Bowring Park, was also recognised in the awards scheme for leading the revival of this park, regarded as the ‘jewel in the Wellington crown’.

Both Kath and Stuart are active volunteers for Love Wellington, an initiative which promotes and enables local regeneration.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington said that she was delighted that Kath and Stuart had been singled out for their contribution to the town, along with other outstanding local residents.null

Awards were also presented to:

Inspector Gary Wade for services to Wellington over many years and for being a ‘true friend’ of the town.

Eddie Fanneran for acting as parade marshall over many years at Remembrance Day and on other civic occasions.

Kath Howard, chair of friends of Bowring Park, for leading the revival of this park, regarded as jewel in the Wellington crown.

Bob Coalbran of Wellington Walkers are Welcome and Friends of Wellington Station.

Dorota Sobilo of the Polish Support Group Covid 19 for applying for a grant to manufacture top quality safety masks.

Julia Fletcher of the Bowring Park Covid 19 Support Group for applying for a grant to provide support to those in need.

Debbie Farley of Shawbirch, Dothill, Admaston & Bratton Covid 19 Support Group for applying for a grant to provide support to those in need.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Little Waitrose on Pride Hill in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Waitrose to close Shrewsbury store

Waitrose has today revealed plans to close its Shrewsbury town centre store later this year.
Read Article
Stuart Tyrer and former Mayor Anthony Lowe presenting his shield

Wellington heroes receive recognition

A group of ‘local heroes’ from a Shropshire town have been rewarded at an annual ceremony to recognise their contribution to the community.
Read Article

West Mercia Police welcomes changes in legislation

West Mercia Police has welcomed proposals for changes in the law which will see the maximum sentence for those convicted of assaulting police officers and other emergency workers doubled.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Andy McKinney has returned to Telford Tigers for the 20/21 season. Photo: ©Telford Tigers & Lauren Rankin Photography

McKinney makes Tigers return

Telford Tigers have announced the return of fan favourite Andy McKinney for the 2020/21 season.
Read Article
Shropshire Academy looking for runs during Sunday’s friendly against Herefordshire’s 2nd XI at Shifnal

Encouraging future for Shropshire’s promising cricketers

Shropshire’s Head of Academy Ian Roe insists the county’s talented group of young cricketers have the ability to challenge for regular first-team places.
Read Article
Mo played cricket for Wellington for seven years from the age of 15

Entrepreneur Mo gives something back to Wellington cricket club

Entrepreneur Mo Chaudry says he is delighted to be able to give something back to the Shropshire cricket club which provided him with some of his most ‘transformational’ experiences.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Niamh Kelly (back left) with Aleesha Skett (middle) and Laura Bray who will front The HR Dept Wrexham and Chester

Shropshire HR firm expands into Chester and Wrexham

An award winning HR consultant has expanded by launching a second HR business and welcoming two new faces.
Read Article
Robert Oakes, Director of DKL Rubber Ltd with Stuart Rea of FBC Manby Bowdler

Specialist rubber engineering firm continues to grow with further acquisition

DKL Rubber Ltd of Wem has continued its acquisition drive with the purchase of Lancashire-based Techmould a specialist in vacuum moulding.
Read Article
Richard Partington, managing director of Telford-based AceOn Energy

AceOn wins National Housing Federation supplier approval

Pioneering energy storage and battery company AceOn has clinched a new partnership deal as part of an ambitious strategic plan to help it expand.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jeanette Whitford, Severn Hospice chair

New Chair of Severn Hospice ready for next chapter

A charity which cares for local families living with incurable illness has welcomed a new Chair to its board of trustees – who has paid tribute to her predecessor.
Read Article

Former Telford College artist working with Netflix and other big names

A glittering career as an award-winning illustrator and designer has put Matt Jones on a global stage - working with some of the world’s best-known brands.
Read Article
Ian and Thomas with their dad Ian and older brother, Daniel, who are also taking part in the challenge

Twins to take on National Three Peaks Challenge in aid of hospital charities

Twin brothers are to complete the National Three Peaks Challenge in aid of two hospital charities close to their hearts.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Traders in around The Square have said the music has been a great success

Music in The Square extended into September

Live music in the centre of Shrewsbury has been declared an outstanding success, with the scheme being extended into September.
Read Article
Something to shout about – free tickets are up for grabs for Blists Hill

Ironbridge Gorge Museums give away 4,000 free tickets to Telford postcodes

A Shropshire tourist attraction is to give away 4,000 tickets to residents in Telford and Wrekin as part of the Festival of Imagination that returns to the Ironbridge Gorge.
Read Article
Bayston Hill-based Tiny Towers playing in The Square

Local musicians providing perfect soundtrack to Shrewsbury

Local musicians are providing the perfect soundtrack to summer in Shrewsbury, with a range of artists performing in The Square during August.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Market Drayton ‘Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge’ is a record breaker

A Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge involving local school children from Market Drayton has been confirmed as a record breaker.
Read Article

New healthy takeaway style café launches in Shrewsbury

An exciting new healthy takeaway style café is launching in Shrewsbury this Saturday.
Read Article
Owner Russell Cooke with the new special edition wine

Shropshire Vineyard launches special edition white wine

A Shropshire vineyard on the Powys border has launched a new special edition white wine made using red grapes.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
haze
16.7 ° C
17.8 °
15 °
88 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Wed
21 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP