Waitrose to close Shrewsbury store

Waitrose has today revealed plans to close its Shrewsbury town centre store later this year.

Little Waitrose on Pride Hill in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The Little Waitrose store located on Pride Hill is to close on December 6th as part of an ongoing review of the Waitrose store estate by The John Lewis Partnership.

The firm said it had found trading challenging at the store and it had not been able to find a way to make the store profitable in the long-term.

Bérangère Michel, Partner & Executive Director, Customer Service for the John Lewis Partnership, said:

“Closing any of our shops is always a last resort and is not a reflection on the dedication of our Partners in Shrewsbury. Sadly, we have not been able to find a way to make the store profitable in the long-term, despite the hard work of everyone involved.

“Our priority now is the wellbeing and future of our Partners. We will do everything we can to support them and explore opportunities wherever possible for those who may wish to remain with the Partnership.”

The store is one of four being closed including Caldicot, Ipswich Corn Exchange and Wolverhampton which will be sold to Tesco.

