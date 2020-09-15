Telford teenager arrested after assault video is shared on social media

Police have arrested a 16-year-old after a video was shared on social media of a boy being assaulted at Telford Shopping Centre.

The video which was shared on Facebook showed a young male being surrounded and assaulted by a group.

It’s understood the young victim was celebrating his 14th birthday and had visited the shopping centre to spend birthday money.

Inspector Sean Brennan of the Safer Neighbourhood Team said, “We are treating this seriously and have arrested a 16-year-old male for assault.

“Enquiries are ongoing today and if you know the identification of those who were surrounding and filming the victim then please contact us on 101.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...