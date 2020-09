Firefighters were called to a large fire on the Stiperstones at Pennerley last night.

The large fire could be seen from a distance. Photo: Becky Bowyer

Eight fire crews were called to the fire on the hillside at around 9.22pm.

Fire appliances including the Pinzgauer were mobilised from Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Clun, Craven Arms, Minsterley, Newport and Shrewsbury.

Operations and Safety officers were also in attendance.

Firefighters spent around an hour and a half at the scene tackling the fire.

