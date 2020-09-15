Car and van collide in Shrewsbury town centre

Emergency services were called to Shrewsbury town centre this morning following a two vehicle collision.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The crash happened in St. Mary’s Street at around 11.45am and involved a car and small van. The car also collided with a bollard.

Two people were given first aid and assisted from the car by firefighters.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire appliances from Shrewsbury and an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Meria Police also attended.

The road was closed for a time.

Supporting Shropshire Live...