High Sheriff of Shropshire lends support to Recovery Month programme

A month-long event aimed at helping people in recovery from drug and alcohol use has garnered the support of the High Sheriff of Shropshire.

Dean with some of the Shropshire Recovery Partnership/We Are With You team

Dean Harris is promoting Recovery Month this September as part of her commitment to highlighting drug and alcohol issues in the county.

A series of events are taking place throughout the month organised by Shropshire Recovery Partnership (run by drug, alcohol and mental health charity We Are With You). The aims include increasing awareness, challenging stigma and celebrating the success of those in recovery.

Mrs Harris said: “I’m glad to support Recovery Month. I’ve had a few video calls over lockdown with SRP and We Are With You to gain an informed awareness about their services, and I look forward to spending more time with their staff and service users in the not-too-distant future.

“I fully support the work they are doing in Shropshire. We must educate people about drug and alcohol use and break down the stigma, preconceived and stereotypical views that often exist. The majority of stereotypes make negative assumptions, when in reality most people who are dependent on drugs are just like you and I. They are parents, children, friends, workmates, brothers, sisters etc. Anyone can be affected by drug or alcohol use – rich or poor, young or old, male or female.

“More than half a million people in the UK are dependent on alcohol and less than a fifth get the help they need – it’s time that we start reversing that trend and highlighting the support which is available out there, such as the services offered by Shropshire Recovery Partnership.”

The partnership currently supports 1,036 individuals and their families across the county who are affected by alcohol and other substance use issues.

Julie Kenny is the service manager at We Are With You in Shropshire, which runs the Shropshire Recovery Partnership. She said: “It’s great to have support from the High Sheriff of Shropshire and to hear that more people will be aware of the issues our communities face. We are here to support people and those close to them. We don’t want anyone to hit rock bottom before getting help.

“We work with people on their personal goals, whether these are reducing drug and alcohol consumption or stopping completely. We’re so proud of those who have already made changes and – working with partner agencies and communities – we’re determined to help more people in Shropshire to do that.”

Anyone needing support or advice can call the Shropshire Recovery Partnership on 01743 294700 for more information.

