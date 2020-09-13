Woman attacked and raped in Shropshire village

Police are appealing for information and any witnesses to come forward after a woman was attacked in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident happened in a park area off Audlem Road, Woore between 12.30am and 1am on Saturday.



The 26-year-old woman was approached by a man who attacked and then raped her.



Distinctive tattoo

The attacker is described as white, late 20s/early 30s, 6ft tall with short dark hair, described as messy. He had dark a stubble with an Octopus tattoo on his right shoulder with tentacles coming up the neck.

Shropshire Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cook said: “An investigation has been launched into this incident and we’re appealing for help from members of the public as our enquiries continue.



“The offender is described as having quite a distinctive tattoo, an Octopus on his right shoulder with tentacles coming up the neck. If anyone recognises the description and think they know who the man may be, then we would urge them to get in contact with us.”



Additional officers are now in the area to carry out enquiries into the incident and offer reassurance to residents.



Can you help police with their inquiries?

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference: 0033_I_12092020 or information can be reported online at www.westmercia.police.uk under the Tell Us About section.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

