Firefighters rescue two people from River Severn in Shrewsbury

Two people were rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the river near Frankwell footbridge at around 3.50am.

The two people were rescued from the water adjacent to the river bank by fire crews

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit and the Water Rescue Unit from Baschurch and Shrewsbury. An Operations officer was in attendance.

They spent around half an hour at the scene of the incident.

