Copper cables and computers stolen during burglary at Telford business

Police are appealing for witnesses after copper cables and computers were stolen from a business in Telford.

Valuable copper cables were stolen during the burglary. Photo: West Mercia Police

Between 5.15pm on 19 August and 6.45am on 20 August a business was broken into in Halesfield and valuable copper cables along with computers and tools were stolen and serious damage was caused to the property.

Sergeant Matt Hartley said: “It would appear that the offenders knew what to look for and how to remove it however it is believed one of the offenders may have suffered an injury due an electrical surge when removing some of the items.

“It would have taken considerable time for them to gather the items and transport them from the premises. We would ask any scrap metal dealers and second hand retailers to check before accepting any items that match those that were taken in this incident.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything or who has any CCTV from the area.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0095i of 200820 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Alternatively, information can be passed through the online reporting function on West Mercia Police website.

