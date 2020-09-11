Air ambulance attends collision involving car and tractor in south Telford

Firefighters have released a man trapped in a vehicle following a collision involving a car and a tractor on the A442 in Telford.

The collision happened at around 11:30 this morning at the Brockton junction on the A442.

Midlands air ambulance were called to the scene along with a doctor, West Midlands ambulance service and police.

Fire crews from Wellington and Telford Central were called to the scene and used

using specialist equipment to release the man trapped in one of the vehicles involved.



Police say that road closures are currently in place and motorists are advised to find an alternative route.

