Traffic chaos at Telford coronavirus test and trace site

A coronavirus testing facility at the Ironbridge Park and Ride site in Telford was closed yesterday evening with chaotic scenes reported.

West Mercia Police tweeted saying the facility had closed for the evening and that long traffic queues were reported on Jiggers Bank, A4169 and A5223.

The facility, which is part of the national test and trace initiative, is to open for appointments only which have to be booked online or via 119.

The service became overwhelmed by the volume of people attending following a booking system error.

Social media posts reported people travelling to the site from Oldham and other locations in the North West. One person who was attempting to attend the site had posted on twitter that they had driven to Telford from Cardiff.

Many local Telford residents took to social media saying they had tried to book appointments at the site only to be offered testing locations elsewhere in Leicester, Manchester and London.

Yesterday, Telford and Wrekin Council said it is making plans to open new ‘walk-in’ testing centres to increase capacity and make it easier for people who don’t have a car to get a test.

Only get tested if you have symptoms

Telford and Wrekin Council’s Director of Public Health is appealing for local residents to follow existing guidance and to “only get tested if you have symptoms.”



The appeal comes following traffic queues and chaotic scenes at the Ironbridge Park and Ride testing centre, resulting in the site being shut by police.

There is currently limited lab testing capacity at a national level which this is causing problems at a local level.

Liz Noakes, Director for Public Health at Telford and Wrekin Council, said: “It is important that people follow the existing guidance which are, that only people with coronavirus symptoms should get a test.

“The three key Coronavirus symptoms are, a high temperature, a new continuous cough, a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

“You should not get a test if you only have symptoms such as a sore throat or runny nose.

“If you have been in contact with someone who has symptoms then you should immediately self-isolate – only get a test once you develop symptoms.

“People may be turned away from the Ironbridge Park and Ride is they turn up without an appointment or do not have coronavirus symptoms.”

