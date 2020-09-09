Charity completes £100,000 refurbishment with help of donations and grants

A Shropshire charity which helps people with life-changing physical disabilities live independent lives is celebrating the completion of a £100,000 refurbishment programme.

One of the refurbished bedrooms at the Ethos bungalows

The Ethos Group based in Oswestry provides transitionary housing for people in wheelchairs and funds a support team of advisors to help its clients find a permanent future home.

It has now completed a major refurbishment of two of its three bungalows with the help of donations and grants from both local and national organisations.

Ethos chief executive, Fae Dromgool, said that it had been a major undertaking for a small charity, raising funds and co-ordinating the work around clients’ needs.

“It’s taken three years but we are finally finished in our two biggest bungalows. There remains one final bedroom. We are just waiting until that room is vacant to finish it all off.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all the organisations and individuals, both local and national, who have helped make this project possible with their generous donations,” she said.

The charity has updated and redesigned bedrooms, refurnished the communal lounges and redecorated the entrances and hallways at its properties.

Specialist equipment across the two bungalows has been updated. All bedrooms have overhead tracking hoists and beds are equipped with specialist pressure relief mattresses.

Two rooms have turning beds that reduce the need for manual turning of patients during the day and night. Every room has a wheelchair accessible wardrobe with a drop/pull down clothes bar, all furniture allows for footplate clearance and all sink units are wheelchair accessible and have integrated hand holds to help clients position correctly.

Future plans include additional turning beds and smart speakers in all bedrooms.

Fae said that the charity aimed to create a welcoming and homely atmosphere for clients as well as providing appropriate specialist equipment.

“We feel it’s important for the wellbeing of our clients to look beyond the technical kit and create a setting which is a home and a meeting place for family, friends and professionals. “

