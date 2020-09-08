19.3 C
Severn Hospice welcomes new trustee

By Shropshire Live

One of a hospice’s long-standing trainers has stepped up to the challenge of joining the charity’s board of trustees.

Ann Johnson
With a background in HR, Ann Johnson is Severn Hospice’s newest member and brings a wealth of experience.

She was appointed trustee late last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that her first 10 months have been challenging with meetings conducted on Zoom and by phone.

But now that lockdown is lifting, she is looking forward to working with the rest of the board in person and helping to shape the future of the hospice.

Ann has had a long relationship with the charity – she been involved in its equality and diversity training for several years and it is this relationship which led her to accepting the offer of joining the board.

“I led a team in Oakengates in Telford on the creation of a community centre and I got to know some of the hospice team through that,” said Ann. “Then I got a call asking me if I would consider joining the board, and I must admit I had not been expecting that at all.

“I thought about it and felt that I had something to give. I had been involved with the staff on a number of levels and felt I had a set of skills which could be useful.

“The chance to be involved at the hospice is fantastic. There will be challenges, particularly after COVID and the effects it has had on staff and human behaviour, but I am really excited about that.

“I have always been interested in learning how people behave, what makes them tick and there is some really exciting work to do.”

Ann, who also worked in accountancy and is a trained mediator, is particularly looking forward to the completion of the Living Well build at the charity’s hospice in Shrewsbury. “Most people think of the hospice as somewhere people go for end-of-life care. The Living Well Centre, I hope, will change that perception in the community and that’s really important.

“It also gives the hospice the chance to be entrepreneurial, and that’s exciting, really exciting.”

News

News

New ‘walk-in’ coronavirus testing centres planned for Telford

Telford and Wrekin Council is making plans to open new ‘walk-in’ testing centres to increase capacity and make it easier for people who don’t have a car to get a test.
Read Article

Badger cull extended to include Shropshire

The Government has revealed badgers will be culled in 11 new parts of England including Shropshire despite recently pledging to move away from culling.
Read Article
Students are moving in ‘bubbles’ around the college

Safety first approach as Telford College students return to campus

Telford College has welcomed students back to campus for the start of a new academic year – with a host of new Covid-19 safeguarding measures in place.
Read Article
Sport

Sport

Whitchurch’s Heath Road ground hosted Shropshire’s 50-over friendly against the Shropshire County Cricket League representative team

Shropshire chase well to secure victory over Shropshire County Cricket League representative side

Shropshire produced an impressive run chase to gain an eight-wicket victory against the Shropshire County Cricket League representative side in their latest 50-over friendly.
Read Article

Match Report: Middlesbrough 4 – 3 Shrewsbury Town

Despite a valiant effort against Championship side Middlesbrough, Shrewsbury Town are out of the Carabao Cup.
Read Article
Whitchurch will host Shropshire’s 50-over friendly against a Shropshire County Cricket League representative side

Shropshire County Cricket League representative side to face Shropshire at Whitchurch on Sunday

A Shropshire County Cricket League representative side will face Shropshire in a 50-over friendly at Whitchurch on Sunday at 11am.
Read Article
Business

Business

Rob Griffiths

Seasoned recruiter launches new business

An experienced recruiter has launched a new business after ironically being made redundant.
Read Article
Hollie Whittles

Digital business develops careers service for schools

Business owner Hollie Whittles runs digital workshops for businesses and has repositioned her business to launch a careers service for schools.
Read Article
Shropshire Festivals owners, Beth and Sid Heath, at last year's Shrewsbury Food Festival with their children

Shropshire Festivals launch friends scheme

Shropshire Festivals has launched a friends scheme to raise much-needed funds to weather the devastating loss of income due to Covid-19.
Read Article
Features

Features

Shrewsbury's newest care home is set to open in February 2022

Local community invited to name Shrewsbury’s newest care home

A new care home in Shrewsbury is asking the community for their help to find a name – and they could win a £250 cash prize.
Read Article
Aico Managing Director Neal Hooper getting involved in the demolition.

Pioneering Shropshire centre to help rebuild family relationships

A pioneering centre which will support women in need to build relationships with their children is set to go ahead thanks to a Shropshire company.
Read Article
Ursula Fielding with her granddaughter Megan O’Neill

Outdoor dementia support pilot proves a success

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin has successfully trialled its first outdoor Dementia Support Group since March at Trinity Centre, Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Entertainment

Entertainment

Something to shout about – free tickets are up for grabs for Blists Hill

Ironbridge Gorge Museums give away 4,000 free tickets to Telford postcodes

A Shropshire tourist attraction is to give away 4,000 tickets to residents in Telford and Wrekin as part of the Festival of Imagination that returns to the Ironbridge Gorge.
Read Article
Bayston Hill-based Tiny Towers playing in The Square

Local musicians providing perfect soundtrack to Shrewsbury

Local musicians are providing the perfect soundtrack to summer in Shrewsbury, with a range of artists performing in The Square during August.
Read Article
Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival are hosting a two-day virtual festival to help raise funds for Hope House. Photo: Drone Rangers

Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival programme and fundraiser launched

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has released the full programme for its two-day virtual festival later this month as it launches a fundraising drive to recover the losses sustained from its postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
Taste

Taste

Market Drayton ‘Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge’ is a record breaker

A Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge involving local school children from Market Drayton has been confirmed as a record breaker.
Read Article

New healthy takeaway style café launches in Shrewsbury

An exciting new healthy takeaway style café is launching in Shrewsbury this Saturday.
Read Article
Owner Russell Cooke with the new special edition wine

Shropshire Vineyard launches special edition white wine

A Shropshire vineyard on the Powys border has launched a new special edition white wine made using red grapes.
Read Article
Latest Articles

Editor's Picks

