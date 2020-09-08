New ‘walk-in’ coronavirus testing centres planned for Telford

Telford and Wrekin Council is making plans to open new ‘walk-in’ testing centres to increase capacity and make it easier for people who don’t have a car to get a test.



There is currently one testing site located in Telford and Wrekin at the Ironbridge Park and Ride car park, but this is only accessible to those who can drive.

Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “Not everyone can drive to Ironbridge, so walk in centres will make it easier for people to get tested.

“We don’t have any set locations or dates for these to open, but we are working closely with communities and considering a number of sites across the borough.

“Having more walk-in centres will also help to boost local testing capacity.”

The process for booking a test for coronavirus at a walk-in centre will be the same as that for the current drive-in test centre; via the NHS website or calling 119.

There may also be potential for people to be able to turn up and get tested on the day without an appointment.

Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, added: “The virus has not gone away, everyone needs to play their part if Telford and Wrekin to stop the spread of the virus.

“Immediately isolating when you have symptoms and getting tested remains the number one thing that people can do to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The locations of the testing sites are not an indication of areas with problems or outbreaks. We just want to make it easier for people to be able to get tested, especially if they can’t drive.

“We are looking to set up as many testing centres we can in places that people can reach on foot.

“The more testing sites we have in communities, the easier it will be for people who need a test, to be able to get it quickly.

“Information on the locations of new walk-in testing centres will be made available in due course.”

