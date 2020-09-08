Hope House’s Bridgnorth shop re-opens this week

Hope House Children’s Hospice will be reopening its Bridgnorth shop this week following its temporary closure during lockdown.

The Hope House Shop in Bridgnorth

The move comes after new working practices were bought in to make the shop safe for customers, staff and volunteers.

The opening hours for the foreseeable future at the High Street shop, which opens on Thursday, September 10, will be 10am until 4pm for three days a week from Thursday to Saturday.

Head of Retail Angela Whelan explained that new working practices have introduced to keep customers and staff safe, including social distancing rules, hand sanitising stations at shop entrances and contactless payment.

“All new donations are being isolated for 72 hours before sorting, in line with current guidelines,” said Angela.

“We have thought carefully about how we can open our stores and keep our staff and customers safe, taking into account social distancing and the new rules.”

Donations of stock can be taken to the Bridgnorth shop during it opening hours, although Angela is asking people not to leave donations on the street and to phone ahead before travelling because space for isolating donated stock at the store for the required 72 hours is limited. You can call the team on 01746 769 261.

“We are asking our supporters to only bring us items that they themselves would like to buy. In these challenging times it will cost us money to have unsaleable items taken away so we are really keen to receive only good quality saleable clothes, accessories, homeware and bric-a-brac,” explained Angela.

