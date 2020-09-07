Shrewsbury Academy reassures parents after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

A Shrewsbury school is working with Shropshire Council after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, Shrewsbury Academy said that the individual had not been in any close or proximity contact with any students and immediately self-isolated once they became symptomatic.

Four staff members who were in close contact with the individual are currently self-isolating for 14 days after being identified following a movement history of the case.

Miss Julie Johnson, Head of School said: “It is unfortunate that we have had a positive case at Shrewsbury Academy within our staff team. The member of staff has had no contact with any of our students so the risk to any of our students is extremely low.

“As you will be aware schools are required to put in place thorough and strict rules and guidance both around their daily provision and outside of school. To ensure the safety and wellbeing of our staff, students and school community. Thank you to all of our school community for supporting us with adherence to our guidance. Even with these measures in place there still is a small risk of the virus spreading.

“We will provide further information today but ask you to please leave your child in school as we have assessed any risk and have determined, in conjunction with the relevant authorities that it is safe to do so. Please be reassured our guidance remains in place and the risk to our school community is low.”

Rachel Robinson, Director of Public Health at Shropshire Council said:



“We want to reassure students and parents/carers that the risk of infection is very low. Shrewsbury Academy has taken all the necessary precautions to ensure the school remains Covid safe and secure. To date, there has only been one confirmed incident and no other close contacts have reported any symptoms. Anyone who is symptomatic will be offered immediate testing.

“We are not addressing this has an outbreak at this moment in time, but we’ll remain in close contact with the school, should the situation change. Protecting the health of our population remains a priority and at this time we would also like to remind everyone to follow social distancing advice to reduce their social interaction with other people. Good hand hygiene remains the best protection against the virus, including washing your hands more regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

“If you are showing coronavirus symptoms, or if you or any of your household are self-isolating, for example if you have been contacted as part of the test and trace programme, you should stay at home – this is critical to staying safe and saving lives.”

