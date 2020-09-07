Police issue appeal following Oakengates robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses and help to identify two men captured on CCTV following a robbery in Oakengates.

Officers are keen to identify the men in the CCTV images

Between 11.30am and 12.30am on Sunday 26 July a 15-year-old boy was robbed by two unknown men at Oakengates Train Station.

The suspects approached the boy and asked him to call them a taxi before stealing his phone and other items.

They are both described as white, around 5ft 11ins and spoke with Irish accents.

Officers have already carried out several enquiries but are keen to identify the men in the CCTV images and for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, information can be passed through the online reporting function on West Mercia Police website.

Supporting Shropshire Live...