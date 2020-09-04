10.5 C
Shropshire
Saturday, September 5, 2020
Home News

New head teacher appointed at Telford’s Queensway School

By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire-educated teacher, whose career has since taken her all over the world, has returned to the county to take on a head teacher role.

Julie Bravo, left, is welcomed to Queensway by Learning Community Trust chief executive Dr Gill Eatough
Julie Bravo, left, is welcomed to Queensway by Learning Community Trust chief executive Dr Gill Eatough

Julie Bravo, a former student of Newport Girls’ High School, has been appointed head of Queensway Special School in Telford.

She succeeds long-time head Nigel Griffiths, who retired earlier this summer after more than 40 years in education.

Wolverhampton-born Julie has lived and worked in France, Monaco, Dakar, and Reunion Island during a varied career that has always been child-centred.

Most recently, she was deputy head of The Orchard Centre, part of the Lawnswood Campus in Parkfields, Wolverhampton, a pupil referral unit for students requiring social, emotional and mental health support including those with autism.

Julie said: “I’m really excited about joining Queensway, and continuing the great work which has been done here.

“Finding what these young people are good at, and then being able to nurture it, is so rewarding. And the joy of being able to work with smaller groups of students allows us to create bespoke programmes for them.

“I want to make sure we always adapt the Queensway curriculum to the needs of the students, rather than the other way round.”

Since 2017, Queensway has been part of the Learning Community Trust, which has six schools across Telford & Wrekin under its wing.

Queensway North caters for the needs of children with Autism Spectrum Condition, while Queensway South – previously known as Mount Gilbert – caters for young people with a social, emotional and mental health diagnosis, Autistic Spectrum Disorder and Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder.

Julie said: “I believe that success for these students is built around a creative curriculum which gives them chance to get involved in practical activities to develop their life skills, and encourage social interaction.”

Learning Community Trust chief executive Dr Gill Eatough said: “We are delighted to welcome Julie to this important role.

“She arrives with a wealth of experience, and a clear desire to take a holistic approach to teaching and learning, working in a hands-on fashion with students and their families. 

“We are looking forward to helping her build on Queensway’s exciting curriculum which allows students to leave with qualifications which benefit their needs and abilities.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Oswestry attackers

Three jailed after woman left with life changing injuries in Oswestry

A group of three men have been jailed for a total of 20 years after attacking a woman in Oswestry.
Read Article
Members of Extinction Rebellion gathered outside Mr Kawczynski’s constituency office on Meadow Place

Extinction Rebellion call on Shrewsbury’s MP to “get with the plan”

Extinction Rebellion Shrewsbury are staging an all-day vigil outside Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski’s office to protest his refusal to support the Climate & Ecological Emergency (CEE) Bill.
Read Article
Jessica Greenwood, Lead Cancer Nurse at SaTH

Cancer scheme shortlisted for national award

An innovative scheme at Shropshire’s acute hospitals, which is designed to transform the lives of people living with cancer, has been shortlisted for a national award.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Middlesbrough 4 – 3 Shrewsbury Town

Despite a valiant effort against Championship side Middlesbrough, Shrewsbury Town are out of the Carabao Cup.
Read Article
Whitchurch will host Shropshire’s 50-over friendly against a Shropshire County Cricket League representative side

Shropshire County Cricket League representative side to face Shropshire at Whitchurch on Sunday

A Shropshire County Cricket League representative side will face Shropshire in a 50-over friendly at Whitchurch on Sunday at 11am.
Read Article

Match Preview: Middlesbrough v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prepare for their first competitive fixture since March as they battle Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

A Bluetop car port solar PV system which is due to be installed by Push Energy this year.

Ricoh commits to 100% renewable energy

Additive manufacturing specialist Ricoh 3D has switched to 100 per cent renewable energy at its Telford site.
Read Article
Building contractor Pave Aways is hosting construction skills workshops in Shropshire and Mid Wales

Building contractor to host construction skills workshops

A building contractor is to hold a series of workshops to help people in Shropshire and Mid Wales learn new skills.
Read Article
From left: Chris Mitchell, Dispute Resolution & Insolvency Partner, Nick Clarke, Senior Partner, Ben Mason, Employment Law Partner and Simon Mawdsley, Family Law Partner.

Shropshire law firm names new partner as it targets further growth

Shrewsbury-based law firm Aaron & Partners has announced a series of promotions in several of its specialist departments.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shrewsbury's newest care home is set to open in February 2022

Local community invited to name Shrewsbury’s newest care home

A new care home in Shrewsbury is asking the community for their help to find a name – and they could win a £250 cash prize.
Read Article
Aico Managing Director Neal Hooper getting involved in the demolition.

Pioneering Shropshire centre to help rebuild family relationships

A pioneering centre which will support women in need to build relationships with their children is set to go ahead thanks to a Shropshire company.
Read Article
Ursula Fielding with her granddaughter Megan O’Neill

Outdoor dementia support pilot proves a success

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin has successfully trialled its first outdoor Dementia Support Group since March at Trinity Centre, Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Bayston Hill-based Tiny Towers playing in The Square

Local musicians providing perfect soundtrack to Shrewsbury

Local musicians are providing the perfect soundtrack to summer in Shrewsbury, with a range of artists performing in The Square during August.
Read Article
Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival are hosting a two-day virtual festival to help raise funds for Hope House. Photo: Drone Rangers

Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival programme and fundraiser launched

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has released the full programme for its two-day virtual festival later this month as it launches a fundraising drive to recover the losses sustained from its postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article

Theatre Severn to live stream Queen tribute this Saturday

Following sell-out performances at the venue in recent years, FLASH: A Tribute to Queen will bring a special live streamed performance direct from Theatre Severn on Saturday.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

New healthy takeaway style café launches in Shrewsbury

An exciting new healthy takeaway style café is launching in Shrewsbury this Saturday.
Read Article
Owner Russell Cooke with the new special edition wine

Shropshire Vineyard launches special edition white wine

A Shropshire vineyard on the Powys border has launched a new special edition white wine made using red grapes.
Read Article
Publican David Wiles outside the new look Red Cow

The Red Cow in Whitchurch reopens following £126,000 transformation

The Red Cow, located at the heart of Whitchurch, has reopened following a £126,000 investment by independent pub operators Punch.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
10.5 ° C
11.1 °
10 °
93 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Sat
15 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP