New head teacher appointed at Telford’s Queensway School

A Shropshire-educated teacher, whose career has since taken her all over the world, has returned to the county to take on a head teacher role.

Julie Bravo, left, is welcomed to Queensway by Learning Community Trust chief executive Dr Gill Eatough

Julie Bravo, a former student of Newport Girls’ High School, has been appointed head of Queensway Special School in Telford.

She succeeds long-time head Nigel Griffiths, who retired earlier this summer after more than 40 years in education.

Wolverhampton-born Julie has lived and worked in France, Monaco, Dakar, and Reunion Island during a varied career that has always been child-centred.

Most recently, she was deputy head of The Orchard Centre, part of the Lawnswood Campus in Parkfields, Wolverhampton, a pupil referral unit for students requiring social, emotional and mental health support including those with autism.

Julie said: “I’m really excited about joining Queensway, and continuing the great work which has been done here.

“Finding what these young people are good at, and then being able to nurture it, is so rewarding. And the joy of being able to work with smaller groups of students allows us to create bespoke programmes for them.

“I want to make sure we always adapt the Queensway curriculum to the needs of the students, rather than the other way round.”

Since 2017, Queensway has been part of the Learning Community Trust, which has six schools across Telford & Wrekin under its wing.

Queensway North caters for the needs of children with Autism Spectrum Condition, while Queensway South – previously known as Mount Gilbert – caters for young people with a social, emotional and mental health diagnosis, Autistic Spectrum Disorder and Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder.

Julie said: “I believe that success for these students is built around a creative curriculum which gives them chance to get involved in practical activities to develop their life skills, and encourage social interaction.”

Learning Community Trust chief executive Dr Gill Eatough said: “We are delighted to welcome Julie to this important role.

“She arrives with a wealth of experience, and a clear desire to take a holistic approach to teaching and learning, working in a hands-on fashion with students and their families.

“We are looking forward to helping her build on Queensway’s exciting curriculum which allows students to leave with qualifications which benefit their needs and abilities.”

