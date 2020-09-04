Extinction Rebellion call on Shrewsbury’s MP to “get with the plan”

Extinction Rebellion Shrewsbury are staging an all-day vigil outside Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski’s office to protest his refusal to support the Climate & Ecological Emergency (CEE) Bill.

Members of Extinction Rebellion gathered outside Mr Kawczynski’s constituency office on Meadow Place on Friday, calling on the Shrewsbury & Atcham MP to support the Climate & Ecological Emergency (CEE) Bill.

The landmark bill, drafted by scientists, academics and environmentalists, was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday after being proposed by the Green Party’s Caroline Lucas MP. It offers a clear framework for the UK to tackle the growing threat posed by the climate emergency.

Extinction Rebellion Shrewsbury protestors arrived with flags and banners and chants of “Dan! Get With the Plan!” At the same time, across the county, Extinction Rebellion Ludlow were protesting outside Philip Dunne MP’s office where they chanted “Phil! Sign The Bill”.

“We’re really disappointed that our MP is refusing to support this landmark bill,” said XR Shrewsbury spokesperson Jamie Russell. “He says it is unnecessary and that any attempt to reach net zero before 2050 would be too disruptive. I don’t know what planet he’s on, but is definitely isn’t this one.”

“Everywhere you look, the climate is breaking down. Disruption is already here and it’s only going to get worse as heatwaves, flooding, droughts and wildfires continue. Back in February, when the Severn burst its banks, the river was literally at his door. If we wait another thirty years to act, even someone as tall as Shrewsbury’s MP will be underwater.”

During the protest, activists carried newspaper front pages showing headlines about floods, heatwaves and wildfires from around the world. They also encouraged anyone who supported the bill to take selfies and tweet them to Shrewsbury’s MP, calling on him to “Get with the plan” and back the bill.

Described as “transformative”, the CEE Bill has been designed to update the 2008 Climate Act. It offers a framework to enable the UK to deliver on its commitments to the 2015 UN Paris Climate Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C and restore UK ecosystems. If it becomes law, the bill will require the UK to account for its entire carbon footprint both at home and overseas and enable the creation of a Citizens’ Assembly with the power to decide on how best to deal with the crisis.

Russell commented: “In December, Mr Kawczynski pledged he would listen to his constituents and make climate a priority. It seems that was an empty promise. Despite what he says, the UK simply isn’t doing enough to tackle this emergency. We are not on track to meet our 2025 or 2030 carbon targets and global emissions are at the highest level in human history and still rising. This government likes to say it will ‘follow the science’. If that was true, it would be backing this bill.”

