Four charged following violent disorder in Brookside

Police have charged four people following a violent disorder in Brookside on Tuesday afternoon.

Whilst officers were patrolling the Burford area at around 5.30pm on Tuesday a disorder occurred leading to a number of police officers being assaulted.

Three males 18-year-old have been charged with seven counts of assaulting an emergency worker and a 31-year-old female has been charged with obstructing the police.

All four appeared virtually at Telford Magistrates Court this morning and were conditionally bailed until Thursday 17 September.

Speaking yesterday, Superintendent James Baker said: “This incident is unacceptable. My colleagues were on patrol, keeping the community safe – we do not come to work to be assaulted. This type of behaviour will not be tolerated in Telford and we will be increasing the number of uniformed patrols in the area.

“This was undoubtedly a very distressing incident for anyone who witnessed it and I am pleased we made four arrests, having gained control of the incident quickly.

“Our staff are committed to keeping the public safe and these events will not deter police from patrolling the area and continuing to their jobs. All our officers are dedicated to their roles and we will continue to engage with the communities we serve and be there when they are in need.”

