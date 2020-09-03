Arrests made after man suffers serious neck injuries in Sutton Hill

Police have made three arrests after a man suffered serious injuries to his neck following an incident in Telford yesterday.

Officers were called to a property in Southgate, Sutton Hill at around 6.15pm.

The injured man was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital by air ambulance where he remains in a stable condition.

Officers have arrested three men on suspicion of assault but are still investigating the circumstances which lead to the man’s injury.

An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended along with West Mercia Police.

Supporting Shropshire Live...