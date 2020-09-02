Four arrested following violent disorder in Brookside

Four people were arrested following a violent disorder in Brookside yesterday, with a number of police officers assaulted.

The incident happened as officers were patrolling the Burford area at around 2.30pm.

Three men all aged 18 were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assaulting an officer whilst a 31-year-old woman, was arrested for violent disorder. All the suspects are from the Telford area and remain in custody at this time.

Superintendent James Baker said: “This incident is unacceptable. My colleagues were on patrol, keeping the community safe – we do not come to work to be assaulted. This type of behaviour will not be tolerated in Telford and we will be increasing the number of uniformed patrols in the area.

“This was undoubtedly a very distressing incident for anyone who witnessed it and I am pleased we made four arrests, having gained control of the incident quickly.

“Our staff are committed to keeping the public safe and these events will not deter police from patrolling the area and continuing to their jobs. All our officers are dedicated to their roles and we will continue to engage with the communities we serve and be there when they are in need.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0311 of 1 September or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Alternatively, information can be passed through the online reporting function on West Mercia Police website.

Four people are now in police custody following a violent disorder in Brookside earlier today where officers used force to restore order. Prosecutions will be sought where appropriate. Anyone who witnessed the incident and can provide information is urged to call us on 101. — Inspector Sean Brennan (@InspectorSean) September 1, 2020

Supporting Shropshire Live...