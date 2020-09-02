Covid risk as around 100 people attend unlicensed music event in Telford

Police in Telford dispersed around 100 people gathered at an unlicensed music event on Stafford Park during the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday.

Officers were called to the large gathering at around 12.30am which had been advertised on social media channels.

West Mercia Police says sound equipment was seized and the organiser reported for summons.

No social distancing

Those attending were given advice on social distancing laws and guidelines.

Superintendent Jim Baker said: “When officers attended this unlicensed event it was clear that social distancing was not being adhered to and the gathering was posing a risk to the health of all those attending. Therefore it was quickly dispersed and the sound equipment seized.

“To the organisers of this sort of activity, I strongly advise that you seriously consider the risks you’re creating for everyone in attendance and the wider community.

“Restrictions on large gatherings and unlicensed events are still in place and we will continue to engage within our communities, taking enforcement action where necessary.

“I would encourage anyone thinking of attending such an illegal event to think twice and consider both the legal and health consequences.

Public asked to report information

Superintendent Jim Baker praised the public for their help in informing them and added: “The public have been instrumental in reporting information that has led to gatherings such as this being dispersed.

“If such an event is taking place in your community and you fear it is in breach of regulations or is causing significant concern, please report it to police online or via 101. Only contact 999 in an emergency.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...