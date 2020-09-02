17.1 C
Thursday, September 3, 2020
Covid-19 outbreak at residential care home in Dorrington

By Shropshire Live

A number of Covid-19 cases have been linked to a residential care home for adults with a learning disability and complex needs in Dorrington.

Shropshire Council is working with Public Health England (PHE) Midlands and Consensus Support Services Limited to ensure plans are in place to help prevent any further spread of the virus.

Testing for staff and residents was arranged immediately and 11 positive cases were identified, which represents a small minority (15%) of the people living and working in the residential care home.

Everyone who tested positive has been asked to self-isolate for 10 days in line with government guidance. Those residents who have tested positive for coronavirus are being asked self-isolate in their accommodation and continue to receive support from Consensus.

Shropshire Council says it understands that Consensus followed government advice and guidelines; it was quick to put measures in place and undertake all necessary health and safety measures to help prevent further transmission of the virus.

A spokesperson for Consensus Services Limited said:

“The health and wellbeing of the people we support, and our colleagues is our absolute priority, and we have been doing everything we can to keep them well during this challenging time.

“We have put in place a number of measures to safeguard the people we support, and we would like to thank our colleagues who are working around-the-clock to provide the highest quality care.

“We continue to work alongside relevant authorities who have provided us with testing for everyone in the service, which has undeniably helped us to effectively put in place appropriate care measures.”

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s Director of Public Health said:

“Local outbreaks such as this are not unexpected during a pandemic and we have seen cases across the county. Our priority is to stop the spread of infection and protect the health and wellbeing of all residents in our community.

“Shropshire Council, along with Public Health England have responded quickly to the outbreak and we continue to support all those that have been affected. The risk to the wider public is low but we are asking everyone to stay alert to help keep themselves and others safe.”

