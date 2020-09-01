Theatre Severn postpones Beauty and the Beast pantomime

This year’s Theatre Severn pantomime Beauty and the Beast has been postponed until 2021.

Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Theatre Severn and Evolution Productions say they reluctantly reached the decision following government advice that it will not be possible, until November at the earliest, to clarify whether indoor performances can take place without social distancing. Due to this ongoing certainty, it was concluded that a postponement is the most sensible decision.

David Jack, Venues and Programme Manager said: “We waited as long as we could and have made this decision with the heaviest hearts, because we know how much our audiences love their annual visit to see the pantomime here. However, the continued uncertainty around when we’ll be allowed to re-open the theatre at full capacity has left us with no choice.

“Beauty and the Beast will now happen in 2021 and we intend to bring audiences a fantastic show, bigger and better than ever. We are exploring alternative plans for the forthcoming Christmas season and will share any news with our audiences when appropriate.”

Writer, Director and Producer of the pantomime, Paul Hendy from Evolution Productions said: “The thought of Christmas without pantomime is incredibly upsetting. I’m a local lad and I love Theatre Severn; I know our audiences are wonderful and I know they will understand this decision and be supportive of it. Will the Theatre Severn pantomime return? Oh yes it will!”

Legendary Dame Brad Fitt, star of Theatre Severn pantomimes since 2011 said: “I’m devastated that my tenth pantomime in my beloved Shropshire has had to be postponed. I know that Evolution Pantomimes and Theatre Severn have not taken this decision lightly but without further clarification from the government, the uncertainty around restrictions gives them no choice. I shall miss you all of course but, we will be back. Love to you all.”

Beauty and the Beast will return Fri 3 Dec 2021 – Sun 2 Jan 2022, bigger and better than ever!



Ticketholders are asked not to contact Theatre Severn at this time. Over the next couple of weeks, theatre staff will be contacting all ticketholders directly with further advice about their bookings. All ticketholders will be able to transfer their bookings to next year.

