15.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Home News

Funding awarded to Shropshire market towns to help attract visitors

By Shropshire Live

£167,000 has been awarded to market towns across Shropshire to help them attract and encourage visitors, following the easing of lockdown measures.

High Street in Shrewsbury
High Street in Shrewsbury

£117,000 has been split between seven towns that have been impacted by both coronavirus and by flooding earlier in the year, with Shrewsbury, Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Oswestry, Market Drayton, Whitchurch and Shifnal receiving funding of varying amounts to support marketing-led initiatives and projects.

And a further £50,000 of funding has been split between Shropshire’s smaller market towns, following an open competition, in which grants of up to £5,000 were available.

Funding has now been awarded to Bishop’s Castle, Ellesmere, Much Wenlock, Church Stretton, Cleobury Mortimer, Clun, Broseley, Wem and Craven Arms.

Projects range from activities to improve the visitor experience and the presentation of town centres, to online social media campaigns designed to raise awareness of what individual towns have to offer.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said:

We know all too well the devastating impact that flooding and coronavirus have had on market towns. Now, as lockdown measures are eased and visitors start to return to our town centres, I’m really pleased that we can make this funding available to  our market towns to help them attract visitors, in line with the latest social distancing guidance.”

The money has been made available through the Marches LEP’s Marches Investment Fund and can be used to support innovative projects that will attract visitors and drive confidence and footfall.

Projects on which the money will be spent include:

Shrewsbury

Will use its grant funding to support the Shrewsbury’s Open campaign. This highly visual campaign has a fun and colourful identity to create a festival atmosphere around the town and on the main website. The town is dressed with banners, flags and signage with posters provided for businesses to show their support. Improvements to the public realm have been made on Victoria Quay, and welcome signs put up at Wyle Cop.

Oswestry

Funding will be used to enhance the appearance of Oswestry through cleaning of major pedestrian areas and pavements in the town centre, painting of street furniture, improvements to lighting and seating areas, plus updating and replacing the town maps. New Oswestry town map leaflets and better promotion of the town using social media will help to increase local footfall and encourage visitors from a larger catchment.

Ludlow

The town will develop its successful Love Ludlow brand to reach more visitors, increase footfall and encourage visitors to stay longer in the area. It will create a digital marketing strategy to promote what Ludlow has to offer and use travel bloggers to visit and write about their experiences in Ludlow.

Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth is looking to invest substantial funds in improving the town’s street scene including a deep clean and replacement of street furniture. It will enhance its central green spaces that are linked to major visitor attractions such as Severn Valley Railway and the River Severn. A co-ordinated marketing campaign will raise awareness, encourage visitors and promote events in the run up to Christmas.

Shifnal

Shifnal Town Council is actively developing a digital strategy to improve its social media visibility and promote its hotel and hospitality sector, leisure and retail facilities and other local businesses.

Market Drayton

The town proposes a pedestrianised area on Cheshire Street to create a pavement-style culture that will attract visitors and increase dwell time in the town centre. It hopes this will provide the opportunity to run further market and street events.

Whitchurch

“Love Where You Live #ShopWhitchurch” will be a branded social media campaign, with money off voucher offers designed to bring local people back into the town Whitchurch Town Council will work with businesses to support the digital campaign to increase footfall and retail leisure spend.

Ellesmere

Ellesmere is commissioning an illustrated map highlighting heritage buildings, areas of interest and town facilities, to be located at various points around town.

Bishop’s Castle

A highly imaginative Elephant Art Trail around the town and surrounding area is central to Bishop’s Castle’s project. It will enhance the visitor experience, engage with more visitors and bring in more people to the town and countryside through increased marketing and promotions.

Much Wenlock

A new video will be produced showing the full Much Wenlock visitor offer. This will be used in an extensive social media campaign. Funds will also be used for improved tourism signage on principle approach roads, and on training and coaching for small businesses.

Church Stretton

Church Stretton’s funding will create marketing assets, including a video to showcase the town’s visitor offer, retail and hospitality venues. It will also help to create a new picnic area and wayfinding fingerpost signage around the town.

Cleobury Mortimer

The development of the town’s Wells area into a heritage project and visitor attraction will increase the things to see in Cleobury Mortimer, increase footfall and dwell time and generate spend in cafes and shops.

Wem

Wem has proposed a large scale initiative to dress its high street in order to improve the presentation and enhance the visitor experience. This will be supported by a marketing campaign to encourage people to use the town centre more.

Clun

The focus in Clun will be on the town’s produce market, which will receive facilities upgrades, improvements to the car parking and exterior areas, stall rental holidays and increased marketing. The aim is to increase local shopping from local residents and visitors.

Craven Arms

Craven Arms Town Council is aiming to instil confidence in the town centre, encourage footfall, improve access and provide a COVID-19-secure environment for local people and visitors. Initiatives include outdoor local produce markets during October and November, partnership events with Craven Arms Youth Forum, festive events and Christmas lights, and joint admissions offers with third party attractions such as Stokesay Castle and Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre.

Broseley

A revitalisation of the high street is at the heart of Broseley’s initiative, including improved street furniture, tourism information boards and footpath enhancements.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

High Street in Shrewsbury

Funding awarded to Shropshire market towns to help attract visitors

£167,000 has been awarded to market towns across Shropshire to help them attract and encourage visitors, following the easing of lockdown measures.
Read Article

Telford’s 2020 pantomime postponed due to coronavirus

Aladdin, The Place, Telford Theatre’s 2020 pantomime, has been postponed until 2021 following the impacts of the coronavirus.
Read Article
Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Theatre Severn postpones Beauty and the Beast pantomime

This year's Theatre Severn pantomime Beauty and the Beast has been postponed until 2021.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Former Shrewsbury Town loanee seals Brentford switch

Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Ivan Toney has completed a move to Championship outfit Brentford.
Read Article
Wellington Cricket Club’s Orleton Park hosted Shropshire’s friendly against a Worcestershire XI on Sunday

Plenty of positives for Shropshire’s cricketers after facing Worcestershire XI

Director of Cricket John Abrahams felt there were plenty of positives to emerge for Shropshire after facing a Worcestershire County Cricket Club XI for the second time this month.
Read Article

Shropshire hand opportunities to a host of players to impress in Sunday’s friendly against a Worcestershire XI

Shropshire take the chance to hand a host of players an opportunity to face first-class opposition when a Worcestershire County Cricket Club XI make a quick return to the county this weekend.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Chris Detheridge pictured with Diana Packwood

One of Shropshire’s top legal names retires after 35 years with law firm

The managing director of Wace Morgan Solicitors has stepped down after 35 years with the company.
Read Article
NT Cloud PRO

Network Telecom expands its cloud telephony portfolio

Network Telecom, part of the Enreach group, has expanded its cloud telephony portfolio with the launch of its new fully hosted communications platform.
Read Article

Record production month as Corbetts secure £1m sales boost

One of the UK’s oldest hot dip galvanisers has recorded its highest ever volume from a single facility in July, with over £1m of new customer orders secured since returning from lockdown.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Hope House volunteer Lucy Eyes with some of the dressed-up ducks

Harry’s Duck Race marks 10 years with virtual event

The annual Harry’s Duck Race in support of Hope House Children’s Hospices will once again be topping the bill in 2020 as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.
Read Article
The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels perform as part of the Shropshire Virtual Show

Success of new virtual show becomes reality with £20,000 raised

A new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and organised by a group of local charities has so far raised over £20,000.
Read Article
Schoolhouse Bridge between Crickheath and Llanymynech. Photo: John Dodwell

Volunteers and donations needed to rebuild bridge on the Montgomery Canal

A call is going out for volunteers to help with the project to rebuild Schoolhouse Bridge at Crickheath near Oswestry, the last blocked bridge on the Montgomery Canal in Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Bayston Hill-based Tiny Towers playing in The Square

Local musicians providing perfect soundtrack to Shrewsbury

Local musicians are providing the perfect soundtrack to summer in Shrewsbury, with a range of artists performing in The Square during August.
Read Article
Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival are hosting a two-day virtual festival to help raise funds for Hope House. Photo: Drone Rangers

Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival programme and fundraiser launched

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has released the full programme for its two-day virtual festival later this month as it launches a fundraising drive to recover the losses sustained from its postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article

Theatre Severn to live stream Queen tribute this Saturday

Following sell-out performances at the venue in recent years, FLASH: A Tribute to Queen will bring a special live streamed performance direct from Theatre Severn on Saturday.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Owner Russell Cooke with the new special edition wine

Shropshire Vineyard launches special edition white wine

A Shropshire vineyard on the Powys border has launched a new special edition white wine made using red grapes.
Read Article
Publican David Wiles outside the new look Red Cow

The Red Cow in Whitchurch reopens following £126,000 transformation

The Red Cow, located at the heart of Whitchurch, has reopened following a £126,000 investment by independent pub operators Punch.
Read Article

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
15.8 ° C
16.7 °
14.4 °
63 %
1kmh
62 %
Tue
14 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
16 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP