Shropshire Council appoints new chief executive

Shropshire Council has announced the appointment of Andy Begley as chief executive designate, following interviews this week.

New chief executive Andy Begley pictured working at home. Photo: Shropshire Council

Andy is currently executive director of adult social care, public health and housing and, since March this year, has also served as acting interim chief executive – alongside Karen Bradshaw, the council’s executive director of children’s services.

Andy’s appointment is now subject to formal approval at a meeting of the full Council on Thursday 24 September 2020.

If this is given, we hope Andy will take up his new post as soon as possible.

Arrangements will then be put in place to recruit a new executive director of adult social care, public health and housing.



Peter Nutting, Leader of Shropshire Council, said: “The recruitment process was extremely competitive and we received applications from – and interviewed – some very strong and very impressive candidates. However, the interview panel felt that Andy was the best person to lead the council forward. I congratulate Andy on his appointment and look forward to working with him.”

Andy Begley said: “I’m really proud to be taking up the position of chief executive at Shropshire Council and would like to thank the councillors for their offer and faith in me.

“Having worked as one of the interim chief executives for the best part of six months, I’d like to take this opportunity to praise and thank all the staff at Shropshire Council for their efforts throughout the floods and pandemic. I have been humbled by the coming together of the council, and look forward to leading the council through these challenging times and back into the good times.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...