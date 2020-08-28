Police carry out third initiative targeting rural criminals in South Shropshire

Police have carried out a third successful initiative to target rural criminals and reduce rural thefts in South Shropshire.

Police officers patrolled areas around Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Highley on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Operation Whitebeam has been a successful initiative to reduce rural thefts.

It has seen an increase in police presence in rural areas to deter criminals and provide reassurance to the community.

Along with high visibility patrols, vehicles were stopped and motorists spoken to on key roads in the area.

Sergeant Damien Kelly, from South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are very pleased that Operation Whitebeam is just as successful as the previous one. We are committed to keeping our communities safe and we want them know that these initiatives are helping achieve this.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...