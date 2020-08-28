New Director of Nursing appointed at SaTH

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has appointed Hayley Flavell as Director of Nursing, replacing Maggie Bayley, Interim Chief Nurse.

Hayley is currently Deputy Chief Nurse at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHB), with significant experience in senior nursing leadership roles, with a current focus on quality, safety and improvement. She will begin her new role on 1 September 2020.

The Improvement Alliance with UHB will also begin on 1 September. There will be a number of people from UHB who will form a key part of the targeted support to improve services for patients at SaTH. These include Cherry West, Chief Transformation Officer at UHB and Richard Steyn, Associate Medical Director at UHB.

Welcoming the announcement, Chief Executive of SaTH Louise Barnett said: “I am delighted to welcome the appointment of Hayley as Director of Nursing to SaTH and to welcome Cherry and Richard, from UHB. The opportunity to work with colleagues at UHB, as part of the Improvement Alliance, will be crucial in helping to improve patient safety and quality of care for patients and families in the communities we serve.

“We know that we cannot accomplish the necessary transformation alone and the provision of this extra expertise and support will help us to make the necessary improvements for patients.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Maggie Bayley, Interim Chief Nurse, for all her hard work and dedication during her 6 months at SaTH and wish her well for the future.”

