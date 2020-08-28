12.3 C
New Director of Nursing appointed at SaTH

By Shropshire Live

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has appointed Hayley Flavell as Director of Nursing, replacing Maggie Bayley, Interim Chief Nurse.

Hayley is currently Deputy Chief Nurse at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHB), with significant experience in senior nursing leadership roles, with a current focus on quality, safety and improvement. She will begin her new role on 1 September 2020.

The Improvement Alliance with UHB will also begin on 1 September. There will be a number of people from UHB who will form a key part of the targeted support to improve services for patients at SaTH. These include Cherry West, Chief Transformation Officer at UHB and Richard Steyn, Associate Medical Director at UHB.

Welcoming the announcement, Chief Executive of SaTH Louise Barnett said: “I am delighted to welcome the appointment of Hayley as Director of Nursing to SaTH and to welcome Cherry and Richard, from UHB. The opportunity to work with colleagues at UHB, as part of the Improvement Alliance, will be crucial in helping to improve patient safety and quality of care for patients and families in the communities we serve.

“We know that we cannot accomplish the necessary transformation alone and the provision of this extra expertise and support will help us to make the necessary improvements for patients.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Maggie Bayley, Interim Chief Nurse, for all her hard work and dedication during her 6 months at SaTH and wish her well for the future.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
News

News

Police carry out third initiative targeting rural criminals in South Shropshire

Police have carried out a third successful initiative to target rural criminals and reduce rural thefts in South Shropshire.
Read Article
New chief executive Andy Begley pictured working at home. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council appoints new chief executive

Shropshire Council has announced the appointment of Andy Begley as chief executive designate, following interviews this week.
Read Article
A banner was hung from the Ironbridge as part of the UK-wide banner drop. Photo: @telford_xr

Extinction Rebellion Shropshire groups join UK-wide banner drop

Extinction Rebellion banners appeared across Shropshire this morning as part of a UK-wide action highlighting the ongoing climate emergency.
Read Article
Sport

Sport

Shropshire hand opportunities to a host of players to impress in Sunday’s friendly against a Worcestershire XI

Shropshire take the chance to hand a host of players an opportunity to face first-class opposition when a Worcestershire County Cricket Club XI make a quick return to the county this weekend.
Read Article
Corey Goodison has returned to Telford Tigers for a sixth year. Photo: Telford Tigers

Goodison returns to Tigers for sixth year

Telford Tigers have welcomed the return of defender Corey Goodison for the 2020/21 season.
Read Article
Harriet Otter

Harriet stays one jump ahead to win national title

A Shropshire student has her eyes firmly set on a showjumping career after taking first place in a national schools championship.
Read Article
Business

Business

Chris Detheridge pictured with Diana Packwood

One of Shropshire’s top legal names retires after 35 years with law firm

The managing director of Wace Morgan Solicitors has stepped down after 35 years with the company.
Read Article
NT Cloud PRO

Network Telecom expands its cloud telephony portfolio

Network Telecom, part of the Enreach group, has expanded its cloud telephony portfolio with the launch of its new fully hosted communications platform.
Read Article

Record production month as Corbetts secure £1m sales boost

One of the UK’s oldest hot dip galvanisers has recorded its highest ever volume from a single facility in July, with over £1m of new customer orders secured since returning from lockdown.
Read Article
Features

Features

Hope House volunteer Lucy Eyes with some of the dressed-up ducks

Harry’s Duck Race marks 10 years with virtual event

The annual Harry’s Duck Race in support of Hope House Children’s Hospices will once again be topping the bill in 2020 as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.
Read Article
The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels perform as part of the Shropshire Virtual Show

Success of new virtual show becomes reality with £20,000 raised

A new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and organised by a group of local charities has so far raised over £20,000.
Read Article
Schoolhouse Bridge between Crickheath and Llanymynech. Photo: John Dodwell

Volunteers and donations needed to rebuild bridge on the Montgomery Canal

A call is going out for volunteers to help with the project to rebuild Schoolhouse Bridge at Crickheath near Oswestry, the last blocked bridge on the Montgomery Canal in Shropshire.
Read Article
Entertainment

Entertainment

Bayston Hill-based Tiny Towers playing in The Square

Local musicians providing perfect soundtrack to Shrewsbury

Local musicians are providing the perfect soundtrack to summer in Shrewsbury, with a range of artists performing in The Square during August.
Read Article
Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival are hosting a two-day virtual festival to help raise funds for Hope House. Photo: Drone Rangers

Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival programme and fundraiser launched

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has released the full programme for its two-day virtual festival later this month as it launches a fundraising drive to recover the losses sustained from its postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article

Theatre Severn to live stream Queen tribute this Saturday

Following sell-out performances at the venue in recent years, FLASH: A Tribute to Queen will bring a special live streamed performance direct from Theatre Severn on Saturday.
Read Article
Taste

Taste

Owner Russell Cooke with the new special edition wine

Shropshire Vineyard launches special edition white wine

A Shropshire vineyard on the Powys border has launched a new special edition white wine made using red grapes.
Read Article
Publican David Wiles outside the new look Red Cow

The Red Cow in Whitchurch reopens following £126,000 transformation

The Red Cow, located at the heart of Whitchurch, has reopened following a £126,000 investment by independent pub operators Punch.
Read Article

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Read Article
