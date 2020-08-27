Woman assaulted in car park of McDonald’s on Telford retail park

Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in the car park of McDonald’s on Forge Retail Park in Telford.

The assault took place in the car park of McDonald’s on the Forge Retail Park. Image: Google Street View

The incident happened at around 3pm on Tuesday when a 21-year-old woman was grabbed by a man who then smashed her phone.

Investigating officers say a 24-year-old man has been arrested and it’s believed those involved are known to each other.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for any witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 00420_I_250820 or alternatively passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

